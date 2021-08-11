Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,669. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.