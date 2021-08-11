Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $669,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 476,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 8,352,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

