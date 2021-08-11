Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 3,918,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

