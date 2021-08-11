Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 953 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.00. 3,227,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,407. The stock has a market cap of $358.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

