Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,440. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $414.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

