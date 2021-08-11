RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.91. 707,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,985. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock worth $8,834,966 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

