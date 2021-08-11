Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$74.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.65%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

