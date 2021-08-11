Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.00.

TSE RBA opened at C$74.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$73.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

