Robert A. Edwards Purchases 9,900 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

