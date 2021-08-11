Robert M. Averick Buys 2,500 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 265.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

