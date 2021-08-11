Robert W. Baird Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $38.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.