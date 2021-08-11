Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.18. 436,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,107,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90.
In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
