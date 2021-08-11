Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.18. 436,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,107,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

