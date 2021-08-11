Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on September 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $318.41 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $318.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

