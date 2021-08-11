Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on September 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.
Shares of ROK stock opened at $318.41 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $318.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.