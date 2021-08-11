Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Invests $1.57 Million in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. KNOT Offshore Partners comprises 2.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. 93,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.