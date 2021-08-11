Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.99. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.56, with a volume of 1,259,595 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

