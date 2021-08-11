Rosenblatt Securities Increases Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Price Target to $26.00

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

THR opened at $17.25 on Monday. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a PE ratio of 431.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $6,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

