Rosenblatt Securities Raises PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $23.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $685.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.