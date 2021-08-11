Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

F45 Training stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

