Roth Capital Trims NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Target Price to $6.00

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20. NewAge has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

