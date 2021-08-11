Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

