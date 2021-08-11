Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $567.11 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $570.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

