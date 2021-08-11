Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $425,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after buying an additional 96,631 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NYSE KR opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

