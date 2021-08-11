Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

