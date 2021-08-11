Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

