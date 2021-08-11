Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 158,104 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Sequans Communications accounts for 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $4,639,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $816,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

SQNS stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

