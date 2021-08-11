Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Itamar Medical worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $8,981,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

ITMR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.12. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $26.83.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

