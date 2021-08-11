Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 16,188 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,688. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.