Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,956 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,278,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 209.54% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

