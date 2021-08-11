Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 32,466 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.