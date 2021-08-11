Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.17.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.23. 618,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.64. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

