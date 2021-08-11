Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.62.

