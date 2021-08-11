Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of The Korea Fund worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KF opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

