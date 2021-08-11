Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to “Outperform”

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

PSI traded up C$1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$727.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.63.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

