RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.90. RPC shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $849.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,156,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,735,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,166,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,524,924 shares of company stock worth $8,504,700. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in RPC by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RPC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

