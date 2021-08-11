RPS Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.26 (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RPS stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108.40 ($1.42). 714,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,101. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of £300.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.79.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.