RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €57.00 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.41 ($62.84).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.