Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $30.56 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $114,280.64 and approximately $87,684.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $30.56 or 0.00065583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00857798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

