Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Gap Down to $78.70

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.70, but opened at $76.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 512,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
