Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Gap Down to $78.70

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.70, but opened at $76.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 512,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

