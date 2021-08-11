Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Gap Down to $78.70

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.70, but opened at $76.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.