Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 226 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 108,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 170.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.07. 252,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

