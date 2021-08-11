Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 633,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 414,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

