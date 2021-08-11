Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 6.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,488. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

