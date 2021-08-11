Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 47,630 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,630 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 740,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.