Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $12,935,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $12,438,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $12,438,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $11,535,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $7,462,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,784. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

