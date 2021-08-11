Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 80,996 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 250.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,996 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VELOU. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VELOU remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

