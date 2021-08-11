Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRONU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,697. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.52.

