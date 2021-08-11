Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.40. The stock had a trading volume of 239,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.