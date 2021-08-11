Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTPYU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,800,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,459,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,276. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

