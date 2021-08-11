Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. ITHAX Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITHXU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ITHXU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.