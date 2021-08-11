Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. ITHAX Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITHXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

